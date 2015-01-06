Verizon not pursuing AOL takeover - CEO

Jan 6 Verizon Communications Inc Chief
Executive Lowell McAdam said the company is not planning any
major acquisitions, following a report that Verizon had
approached AOL Inc for a potential deal.
"I think AOL along with lots of other media companies are
potential for us to do partnering, on a commercial basis or
whatever," McAdam said at a conference on Tuesday.
"But to say that we are having significant acquisition
discussions is really not accurate," he added.
Bloomberg had earlier reported that Verizon was trying to
sign an acquisition or joint venture deal with the digital media
company to expand its mobile-video offerings.
