版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 14日 星期四 21:20 BJT

AOL shareholders re-elect board, reject dissidents

BOSTON, June 14 Preliminary voting results show shareholders in AOL Inc re-elected all eight of the company's incumbent directors on Thursday, fighting off a challenge by activist hedge fund Starboard Value, Julie Jacobs, the company's executive vice president and general counsel, told the company's annual meeting on Thursday.

Jacobs noted that final results would be disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐