Microsoft to get video content from AOL

April 25 Online media group AOL Inc said
on Friday it would offer its video content on Microsoft Corp's
platforms, starting this summer.
Microsoft's MSN and Bing apps for Windows will get content
from AOL's HuffPost Live, TechCrunch and Moviefone as well as
its partner sites, including ESPN, TMZ, and Martha Stewart.
The content will include AOL's library of nearly 900,000
videos, all 15 AOL On channels and original series expected to
launch next week, the company said.
Technology powerhouses like Microsoft and AOL are flexing
their muscles as storytellers, parading TV network-style shows
before advertisers at an annual digital content showcase in New
York next week.
