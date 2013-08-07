AOL to buy video ad platform for $405 million

UPDATE 2-7-Eleven operator to buy U.S. stores from Sunoco for $3.3 bln
* 7-Eleven Inc has 8,700 North America stores; targets 10,000
Aug 7 AOL Inc has agreed to purchase video advertising platform Adap.tv for $405 million in a mix of cash and stock.
The company on Wednesday also reported higher revenue on gains made in advertising. AOL said second-quarter revenue rose almost 1 percent to $541.3 million, compared with analysts average estimates of $539.6, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income for the second quarter fell to $28.5 million, or 35 cents per share, compared with $970.8 million, or $10.17 per share in the same quarter last period. During the second quarter last year, AOL sold a group of patents to Microsoft for more than $1 billion.
LONDON, April 6 Ryanair, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, plans to pivot its growth away from Britain over the next two years as the country negotiates its exit from the European Union, its finance director said on Thursday.
LONDON, April 6 Stocks slipped and bonds rose on Thursday, with risk appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start paring asset holdings later this year just as the chance of early U.S. fiscal stimulus seems to be evaporating.