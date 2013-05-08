AOL returns to display advertising growth

May 8 AOL Inc reported a rise in first-quarter revenue on Wednesday as the online media group posted a return to growth in display advertising.

Total revenue increased by 2 percent to $538.3 million, beating analysts' expectations of $537.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $25.9 million, or 32 cents per share, from $21.1 million, or 22 cents per share, in the same period a year ago.