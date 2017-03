July 25 AOL Inc posted a quarterly net profit compared with a year-earlier loss, as global advertising revenue rose 6 percent, reflecting strong growth at the Internet company's third-party network and international display businesses.

AOL posted net income of $970.8 million, or $10.17 per share, compared with a net loss of $11.8 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 2 percent to $531.1 million.