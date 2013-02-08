UPDATE 1-AOL quarterly profit rises on strong ad sales

Feb 8 AOL Inc reported its best
quarterly revenue growth in eight years because of strong search
and third-party network advertising sales.
The company said on Friday that total revenue rose 4 percent
to nearly $600 million in the fourth quarter, beating analysts'
estimates of $573.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Advertising revenue, an important metric for the company as
it moves away from subscription-based dial-up services and
emphasizes its media properties like the Huffington Post and
Patch, rose 13 percent to $410.6 million.
AOL's board also authorized the repurchase of $100 million
in stock.
Net income rose to $35.7 million, or 41 cents per share, in
the fourth quarter from $22.8 million, or 23 cents per share, a
year earlier. Earnings per share were in line with analysts'
estimates.