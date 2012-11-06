版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 6日 星期二 22:31 BJT

BRIEF-AOL raises adjusted oibda estimate for 2012 to about $400 million from $375 million

Nov 6 AOL Inc : * Raises adjusted oibda estimate for 2012 to about $400 million from $375

million

