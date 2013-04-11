版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 12日 星期五 05:27 BJT

Head of ad sales quits AOL after Yahoo job offer -report

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 AOL Inc's head of advertising sales has resigned after receiving an offer to take a key sales job at Yahoo Inc, according to a media report.

AOL has confirmed that Ned Brody is leaving the company. He will be replaced on an interim basis by AOL Chief Executive Officer Tim Armstrong, according to the technology blog AllThingsDigital, which first reported the news.

Brody has been offered a job as head of Yahoo's Americas sales group, according to the AllThingsDigital report. It was not immediately clear whether Brody accepted the Yahoo job, which has been vacant since Ross Levinsohn left the company in July.

Yahoo declined to comment.

Brody has a non-compete agreement with AOL, which will require that he wait 12 months before he can officially begin working for Yahoo, according to the AllThingsDigital report.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐