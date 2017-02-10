Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for $4.3 bln

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 25
May 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14 points at 7529 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Feb 10 Insurance broker Aon PLC said on Friday it agreed to sell its benefits administration and HR BPO platform to Blackstone Group LP for $4.3 billion in cash.
Aon said it expected the deal to improve its return on invested capital and add to adjusted earnings per share in 2018.
The company also said it expects to allocate part of the proceeds from this transaction to increase its share repurchases.
The repurchase program has been increased by $5 billion, bringing the total amount currently authorized for repurchases to about $7.7 billion as of Feb. 10, Aon added. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
* Yuan at 2-month high * S.Korean cen bank holds rates * Singapore Q1 GDP -1.3 pct q/q annualised; +2.7 pct y/y (Adds detail, updates prices) By Rushil Dutta May 25 Asian currencies were firm on Thursday after the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting showed policymakers favouring a gradual approach to interest rate hikes, with the yuan hitting two-month highs on state-driven dollar selling after Moody's downgraded China's debt ratings. The yuan