版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 18:45 BJT

MOVES-Aon Hewitt appoints Pickford to global asset allocation team

April 10 UK-based Aon Plc's human resources and consulting services unit Aon Hewitt named Derry Pickford as principal, asset allocation in its global asset allocation team.

Pickford previously spent five years at Ashburton Investments, the fund management division of FirstRand Group. (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐