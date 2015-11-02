MOVES-Aon Hewitt appoints fives partners to global consulting business

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 2 Aon Hewitt, Aon Plc's unit that provides human capital and management consulting services, said it appointed five UK-based partners to its global consulting business.
Sangita Chawla-Jopling, Alison Gartside, James Patten, Ben Roe, and John Sydenham were promoted as partners from their current positions within Aon Hewitt, the company said. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.