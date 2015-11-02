MOVES-Aon Hewitt appoints fives partners to global consulting business

Nov 2 Aon Hewitt, Aon Plc's unit that provides human capital and management consulting services, said it appointed five UK-based partners to its global consulting business.

Sangita Chawla-Jopling, Alison Gartside, James Patten, Ben Roe, and John Sydenham were promoted as partners from their current positions within Aon Hewitt, the company said. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)