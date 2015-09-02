MOVES-Aon Employee Benefits boosts UK pension team

Sept 2 Insurance broker Aon Plc's UK health and benefits business appointed James Monk and Gisele de Werra to its defined contribution (DC) team.

Monk joins Aon Employee Benefits as a senior investment consultant with the DC team. He was previously with P-Solve Investments, where he handled DC schemes, including regulation, and governance, the company said.

De Werra joins the company as an investment consultant. She was previously a broker in the European government bond team at BGC Partners. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)