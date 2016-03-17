版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五

MOVES-Aon Risk Solutions appoints Julie Page to lead UK national business

March 17 Aon Plc's global risk management unit, Aon Risk Solutions, named Julie Page as managing director of its UK national business.

Page joins Aon from Marsh where she was the CEO of its UK consumer and commercial business. (Reporting by Vishaka George)

