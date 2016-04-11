MOVES-Michael Ferguson joins Aon Hewitt as governance consultant

April 11 Aon Hewitt, the human resources and consulting services unit of Aon Plc, has appointed Michael Ferguson a senior public sector governance consultant.

Ferguson joins Aon Hewitt after heading pensions and benefits consultancy firm Hymans Robertson's local government pension scheme business for four years.

In his new role, Ferguson will focus on aiding public sector schemes to ensure they have governance arrangements in place. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)