MOVES-Michael Ferguson joins Aon Hewitt as governance consultant

German stocks - Factors to watch on January 18
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
April 11 Aon Hewitt, the human resources and consulting services unit of Aon Plc, has appointed Michael Ferguson a senior public sector governance consultant.
Ferguson joins Aon Hewitt after heading pensions and benefits consultancy firm Hymans Robertson's local government pension scheme business for four years.
In his new role, Ferguson will focus on aiding public sector schemes to ensure they have governance arrangements in place. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
FRANKFURT, Jan 18 German media group Bertelsmann may raise its stake in book publisher Penguin Random House, its joint venture with Britain's Pearson, it said on Wednesday after Pearson said it intended to issue an exit note.
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard's proposals might be acceptable in addressing its concerns over the acquisition of payments processing company Vocalink.