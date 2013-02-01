CORRECTED-Aon profit rises as margin improves in human resource business

(Corrects revenue figure in paragraph 4 to $3.1 billion from
$3.1 million)
Feb 1 Aon Plc, the world's largest
insurance broker, reported a higher quarterly profit as margin
pressures eased at its human resource business.
Net income rose to $305 million, or 93 cents per share, in
the fourth quarter, from $277 million, or 67 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items, which includes investment loss or gains,
the company earned $1.27 per share.
Total revenue rose 4 percent $3.1 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.26 per share
on revenue of $3.07 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)