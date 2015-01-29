版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 29日 星期四 19:52 BJT

MOVES-Jorge Huitron joins Aon's retirement and health solutions unit

Jan 29 Aon Hewitt, the retirement and health solutions business of Aon Plc, appointed Jorge Huitron as a senior consultant to its manager research team.

Huitron will be responsible for covering European private equity and will also advise on private equity investment, the company said.

He joins Aon Hewitt from Bfinance, where he was a director in private market research. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐