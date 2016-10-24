版本:
MOVES-Aon Risk Solutions names ex-FBI cyber risk expert as senior VP

Oct 24 Aon Plc's global risk management unit, Aon Risk Solutions, named James Trainor as senior vice president, cyber solutions.

Trainor most recently worked as a cyber risk expert at the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He was also a military intelligence officer for the U.S. Army prior to joining the FBI. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)

