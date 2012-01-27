UPDATE 1-AO Smith Q4 beats, sees weak 2012

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 24
Feb 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 4 points at 7267 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 pct ahead of the cash market open.
* Q4 EPS $0.68 vs est $0.64
* Q4 revenue up 28.5 pct
* Sees FY2012 EPS $2.65-$2.85 vs est $2.83
Jan 27 Water heater and electric motor maker A.O.Smith Corp posted better-than-expected quarterly results, but forecast a weak 2012 on higher pension expenses.
For 2012, the company forecast earnings of $2.65 to $2.85 a share.
Analysts on average were expecting full-year earnings of $2.83 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Fourth-quarter earnings rose to $31.5 million, or 68 cents a share, from $20.5 million, or 44 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 28.5 percent to $475.8 million, helped by higher product sales in China.
Analysts had expected the company to earn 64 cents a share on revenue of $460.4 million.
The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company's shares closed at $41.72 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
