Regal Beloit buy of A.O. Smith assets gets U.S. nod

WASHINGTON Aug 17 Regal Beloit Corp (RBC.N) won conditional antitrust approval to acquire A.O. Smith Corp's (AOS.N) electric motor business, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

Under a proposed antitrust settlement, Regal Beloit will have to divest its U.S. business for electric motors for pool and spa pumps to SNTech Inc and also sell certain assets of A.O. Smith related to furnaces to Revcor Inc, the Justice Department said.

The Justice Department said that without the divestitures, the acquisition would lead to higher prices, lower quality products, less customer service and less innovation.

The deal was announced last December and at the time it was valued at about $875 million in cash and stock. (Reporting by Jeremy Pelofsky, editing by Bernard Orr)