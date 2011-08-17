Regal Beloit buy of A.O. Smith assets gets U.S. nod

Osram says not currently in talks with any Chinese investors
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON Aug 17 Regal Beloit Corp (RBC.N) won conditional antitrust approval to acquire A.O. Smith Corp's (AOS.N) electric motor business, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.
Under a proposed antitrust settlement, Regal Beloit will have to divest its U.S. business for electric motors for pool and spa pumps to SNTech Inc and also sell certain assets of A.O. Smith related to furnaces to Revcor Inc, the Justice Department said.
The Justice Department said that without the divestitures, the acquisition would lead to higher prices, lower quality products, less customer service and less innovation.
The deal was announced last December and at the time it was valued at about $875 million in cash and stock. (Reporting by Jeremy Pelofsky, editing by Bernard Orr)
CAPE TOWN, Feb 8 Democratic Republic of Congo's industry-led Chamber of Mines expects the country, Africa's top copper producer, to mine about 1.5 million tonnes of the metal in 2018, up from roughly 1 million in 2016, the chamber's vice-president said on Wednesday.
PARIS, Feb 8 France's biggest drugmaker, Sanofi , which missed out on a major takeover deal last month, said on Wednesday it expected 2017 earnings per share to be stable or slightly lower.