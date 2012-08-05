Advent buys control of Serta mattress maker AOT

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 5 Advent International has agreed
to acquire a majority stake in AOT Bedding Super Holdings, the
parent company of Serta mattress maker National Bedding and
Simmons Bedding, the private equity firm said on Sunday.
Current investors in the mattress manufacturer are Ares
Management LLC and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, which
will retain a minority equity stake after the transaction.
The deal value was not disclosed, but a source with
knowledge of the matter said the transaction valued AOT at about
$3 billion, including debt.
All parties declined to comment on the deal value. The
source requested anonymity because the matter is not public.
The transaction, expected to be completed by the fourth
quarter, underscores robust appetite for secondary buyouts --
sales from one private equity firm to another. The industry is
flush with capital it is looking to put to work, and the market
for initial public offerings remains choppy.
National Bedding is the largest licensee and majority
shareholder of Serta, with 18 factories in the United States and
two in Canada. Atlanta-based Simmons Bedding is one of the
world's largest mattress producers and the maker of Beautyrest.
Barclays acted as lead financial adviser, while
Deutsche Bank Securities and Morgan Stanley
were co-advisers to AOT Bedding Super Holdings.