UPDATE 1-Advent buys control of Serta mattress maker AOT

By Soyoung Kim
NEW YORK Aug 5 Advent International has agreed
to buy a majority stake in AOT Bedding Super Holdings, the
parent company of Serta mattress maker National Bedding and
Simmons Bedding, the private equity firm said on Sunday.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but people familiar
with the matter said the transaction valued AOT at about $3
billion, including debt.
The transaction, expected to be completed by the fourth
quarter, illustrates robust appetite for secondary buyouts, or
sales from one private equity firm to another. The industry is
flush with capital it is looking to put to work while the market
for initial public offerings remains choppy.
Current investors in AOT are Ares Management LLC and the
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, which will retain a minority
equity stake after the transaction.
Keeping a minority stake allows the current owners to
benefit from AOT's additional growth potential while locking in
some profits from their initial investment seven years ago.
Ares and Ontario Teachers bought National Bedding in 2005
for an undisclosed sum and five years later added Simmons
Bedding, which they bought out of bankruptcy from U.S. buyout
house Thomas H. Lee Partners for around $760 million.
After that deal was completed, the two manufacturers were
grouped under a newly created holding company named AOT Bedding
Super Holdings.
In the latest deal, Advent prevailed over other private
equity bidders such as Bain Capital and Berkshire Partners,
according to one of the sources.
All parties declined to comment on the deal's value. The
sources familiar with the deal requested anonymity because the
matter is not public.
The private equity owners pursued a sale rather than an IPO
to take advantage of a strong leveraged financing market,
according to one of the people familiar with the matter.
National Bedding is the largest licensee and majority
shareholder of Serta, with 18 factories in the United States and
two in Canada. Atlanta-based Simmons Bedding is one of the
world's largest mattress producers and the maker of the
Beautyrest brand.
Barclays acted as lead financial adviser, while
Deutsche Bank Securities and Morgan Stanley
were co-advisers to AOT Bedding Super Holdings.