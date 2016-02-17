AP partners with AMD to produce VR news content

Feb 17 Associated Press has partnered with
chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc to produce virtual
reality-based content to create lifelike environments built
around news and documentaries.
AP's VR plunge follows that of New York Times Co,
which said in October that its initiatives related to virtual
reality will significantly boost revenue from video.
AP will use AMD's graphics technology and hardware platforms
to support its foray into VR-based content, AMD said on
Wednesday.
AP had partnered with RYOT News to produce a documentary
called 'Seeking Home: Life inside the Calais migrant camp' that
used virtual reality to offer a 360-degree view of the French
migrant camp and let viewers turn their attention in any
direction.
"By transporting viewers and giving them increased control,
virtual reality helps build the emotional connection to the
story," Dalton Bennett, who shot the documentary, wrote on AP's
site in November. (bit.ly/1PFzJR2)
Virtual reality is on the verge of mass market consumption
as Facebook Inc-owned Oculus readies its Rift headset for
consumers in early 2016.
Companies such as Sony Corp, Microsoft Corp
and HTC Corp have either released virtual
reality headsets or plan to do so this year.
AP editors will retain complete control over the editorial
content presented via the new AP virtual reality channel, AMD
said.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan and Anya George Tharakan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)