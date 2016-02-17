AP partners with AMD to produce VR news content

Feb 17 Associated Press has partnered with chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc to produce virtual reality-based content to create lifelike environments built around news and documentaries.

AP's VR plunge follows that of New York Times Co, which said in October that its initiatives related to virtual reality will significantly boost revenue from video.

AP will use AMD's graphics technology and hardware platforms to support its foray into VR-based content, AMD said on Wednesday.

AP had partnered with RYOT News to produce a documentary called 'Seeking Home: Life inside the Calais migrant camp' that used virtual reality to offer a 360-degree view of the French migrant camp and let viewers turn their attention in any direction.

"By transporting viewers and giving them increased control, virtual reality helps build the emotional connection to the story," Dalton Bennett, who shot the documentary, wrote on AP's site in November. (bit.ly/1PFzJR2)

Virtual reality is on the verge of mass market consumption as Facebook Inc-owned Oculus readies its Rift headset for consumers in early 2016.

Companies such as Sony Corp, Microsoft Corp and HTC Corp have either released virtual reality headsets or plan to do so this year.

AP editors will retain complete control over the editorial content presented via the new AP virtual reality channel, AMD said. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)