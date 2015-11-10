版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 11日 星期三 01:45 BJT

Anadarko approached Apache with offer that was rejected -report

HOUSTON Nov 10 Anadarko Petroleum Corp was the U.S. oil company that approached rival Apache Corp weeks ago with an offer that was initially rejected, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Apache has hired Goldman Sachs to advise on its options, the news agency reported.

(Reporting by Houston Newsroom)

