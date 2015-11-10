Anadarko approached Apache with offer that was rejected -source

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar lower, stocks flat as caution creeps in ahead of Trump inauguration
* Safe-haven assets in demand, gold set for 4th week of gains
HOUSTON Nov 10 U.S. oil and gas exploration and production company Anadarko Petroleum Corp has approached Apache Corp with a potential acquisition as low crude oil prices prompt companies to seek merger partners, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The prolonged slump in crude oil prices has stirred talk of consolidation among U.S. shale companies, however so far no mega deals have been struck as bids and offers remain wide apart and financing is still available for most producers as they try to stay independent.
On Sunday, Bloomberg News reported that Houston, Texas based Apache, which has operations in Egypt, the North Sea and Texas, had rejected a takeover approach and hired investment bankers from Goldman Sachs Group Inc for advice. (Reporting By Mike Stone)
* Safe-haven assets in demand, gold set for 4th week of gains
* Pair have only minor product overlaps (Adds Syngenta comment)
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.