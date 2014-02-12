Apache sells Argentina operations to YPF for $800 mln

Feb 12 U.S. oil and gas company Apache Corp
on Wednesday said it sold all of its operations in
Argentina to state-controlled energy company YPF for
$800 million cash.
YPF paid a $50 million deposit on the deal which also
includes the assumption of $52 million in back debt.
U.S.-based oil and gas Apache has stakes in about 25 fields
in Argentina. In May the company - which also has oil and gas
operations in Egypt, Australia and the North Sea - announced
plans to sell $4 billion of assets to cut debt and shore up its
balance sheet and share price.
Reuters reported in November that the deal was being
negotiated.