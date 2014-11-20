版本:
Apache Corp to sell oil and gas assets for $1.4 bln

Nov 20 Apache Corp said it would sell oil and gas assets in southern Louisiana and the Anadarko Basin, spanning western Oklahoma and the Texas panhandle, for about $1.4 billion in two separate deals.

The company also said it expected oil and natural gas liquids production in North America to rise 12-16 percent in 2015, after adjusting for asset sales. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
