Apache Corp to sell oil and gas assets for $1.4 bln

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks hit record high as corporate America shines
* Strong earnings, prospect of U.S. tax cuts drive world stocks
Nov 20 Apache Corp said it would sell oil and gas assets in southern Louisiana and the Anadarko Basin, spanning western Oklahoma and the Texas panhandle, for about $1.4 billion in two separate deals.
The company also said it expected oil and natural gas liquids production in North America to rise 12-16 percent in 2015, after adjusting for asset sales. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Strong earnings, prospect of U.S. tax cuts drive world stocks
MUMBAI, April 26 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), the country's largest pension fund manager, is exploring opportunities in the financial services, telecoms and logistics space in India as it looks to expand its bets in the South Asian economy, CPPIB Asia Pacific head Suyi Kim said on Wednesday.
* KKR announces tender offer to acquire Hitachi Kokusai Electric