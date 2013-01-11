Apache shuts 2 west Australia oilfields ahead of cyclone

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE Jan 11 Apache Corp has shut down production from offshore oilfields Stag and Van Gogh in west Australia as cyclone Narelle drew near, a company spokesman said on Friday.
"Production of domestic gas continues uninterrupted from the Varanus Island and Devil Creek hubs, although Apache will continue to closely monitor these facilities during the passage of the cyclone," the spokesman said in an email.
Cyclone Narelle, the first of the Australian season, has intensified into a category four storm, the second-highest level, and will strengthen over the weekend.
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict