2014年 5月 15日

Apache CEO says boosting buyback program to 40 mln shares

HOUSTON May 15 Oil company Apache will increase its share buyback program to 40 million shares from 30 million, Chief Executive Steve Farris told investors at the company's annual meeting on Thursday. (Reporting By Anna Driver)
