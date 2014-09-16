Apache seeks to sell some Alberta oil properties

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 16 Apache Corp
said on Tuesday it plans to sell some of its oil and gas
properties in Western Canada as the U.S. independent oil
producer continues to winnow its portfolio of international
assets.
The Houston-based company said it has put its Provost
holdings in east-central Alberta on the block and that bids are
due by mid-October. The Provost lands produce about 9,551
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) and include a million
acres of exploration property, according to a notice on the
website of Scotia Waterous, which is handling the sale.
The sale is the latest for Apache as it moves to concentrate
on North American shale fields. In July it said it would sell
its 50 percent stake in the Kitimat LNG project planned by
Chevron Corp on the Pacific Coast of northern British
Columbia, along with its stake in the Wheatstone LNG project in
Australia.
Paul Wyke, a spokesman for Apache's Canadian unit, said that
despite the Provost sale, the company still has large land
holdings in the Duvernay and Montney shale fields in Western
Canada as well as conventional properties in Alberta and
Saskatchewan.
"We continue to streamline our portfolio," he said, adding
that the company is retaining the majority of its Alberta
holdings.
The company's production from its Canadian holdings averaged
76,692 boepd in the second quarter.
Apache shares closed 0.7 percent higher at $97.82 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter Galloway)