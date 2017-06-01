UPDATE 1-Apache sells Canadian oil assets to Cardinal for C$330 mln

(Adds comments from company, details of other divestitures)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta, June 1 U.S. oil and gas
producer Apache Corp is selling Canadian light oil
assets to Canada's Cardinal Energy Ltd to focus on
high-growth areas like the Permian basin shale play, an Apache
spokesman said on Thursday.
The C$330 million ($244 million) cash deal includes the
House Mountain assets in Alberta and Apache's share of the
Midale and Weyburn oil assets in southeast Saskatchewan, which
together produce 5,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day
(boepd).
Apache becomes the latest international oil firm to sell
Canadian operations in favor of concentrating on U.S. shale
plays. This year alone international oil majors including
ConocoPhillips and Marathon Oil Corp have sold
off $22.5 billion of Canadian assets.
Canadian domestic producers like Cardinal, Cenovus Energy
Ltd and others have stepped up to buy the assets from
the retreating global firms.
"The sale of these assets is in line with Apache's efforts
to further streamline its portfolio and focus on our high-growth
areas of opportunity, particularly in the Permian Basin," the
Apache spokesman said.
In addition to the assets sold to Cardinal, Apache has other
operations in western Canada producing around 50,000 boepd,
having entered the country in 1995.
Canadian oil industry players say international capital is
being deterred by higher costs and tighter environmental
regulations than in the United States, and limited export
pipeline capacity.
This week the proposed expansion of the Trans Mountain
pipeline from Alberta to the British Columbia hit a serious
stumbling block when British Columbia's new government vowed to
oppose it.
Canadian light oil is cheaper to produce than northern
Alberta's oil sands crude, but is not as fast-growing as the
booming Permian shale play.
Junior producer Cardinal Energy will fund the acquisition
with a C$170 million share sale and the remainder using debt. It
expects to sell royalty interests and fee title lands associated
with the Apache assets by the end of the year, which will help
pay down debt.
Cardinal upped its 2017 production guidance to 19,200-19,700
boepd as a result of the deal. Cardinal shares are down 45.5
percent this year, while the benchmark Canada share index is up
1.2 percent.
($1 = 1.3525 Canadian dollars)
(Editing by Chris Reese and Diane Craft)