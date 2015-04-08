Apache exits Australia E&P business with $2.1 bln sale

April 8 U.S. oil and gas company Apache Corp said it would exit its exploration and production business in Australia by selling its unit there to a consortium of private equity funds for $2.1 billion in cash.

The sale of Apache Energy Ltd to a consortium of funds managed by Macquarie Capital Group Ltd and Brookfield Asset Management Inc has an effective date of Oct. 1, 2014, Apache said.

(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)