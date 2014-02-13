版本:
Apache reports steep fall in quarterly profit as output declines

Feb 13 Oil and gas company Apache Corp on Thursday reported a 73 fall in quarterly profit as its output declined due to asset sales and a frigid winter in the United States.

Net profit fell to $174 million, or 43 cents per share per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $649 million, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier.

Total output averaged 688,000 barrels oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the quarter, much lower than last year's 800,005 boepd.
