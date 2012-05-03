UPDATE 1-Apache profit dips despite higher output

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
* Q1 EPS ex-items of $3.00 lags Wall St view of $3.09
* Oil and gas production of 769,000 BOE per day
* Shares dip slightly in premarket trading
May 3 Oil and gas producer Apache Corp on Thursday posted a drop in first-quarter profit from a year earlier, hurt by charges to write down the value of some natural gas properties in Canada.
Net income for the first quarter was $778 million, or $2.00 per share, versus $1.1 billion, or $2.86 per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Excluding one-time items such as the $390 million writedown of the Canadian properties, earnings per share were $3.00, lagging analysts' average forecasts of $3.09, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Oil and gas production rose to 769,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day, compared with 732,000 BOE a year ago.
Shares of Apache dipped less than 1 percent to $93.50 in premarket trading.
