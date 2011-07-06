UPDATE 1-Apache's North Sea well has record production

* Charlie 4-3 started production at 12,567 b/d

July 6 Apache Corp said a development well at the oil and gas producer's Forties field in the North Sea started production at the highest rate in the field since 1990.

The Houston-based company said the Charlie 4-3 well started with an initial production of 12,567 barrels of oil per day (b/d). The Delta 3-5 well commenced production at 8,781 b/d.

Both the wells were completed in June. Apache expects to drill 16 wells in the Forties field this year.

In comparison, the Charlie 2-2 well, which was completed in March, had an initial production of 11,876 b/d.

Apache bought Forties in 2003 when it was producing 40,000 b/d. With the onset of these new wells in mid-June, gross daily production rates have reached as high as 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent, the company said in a statement.

Apache, which owns a 97.14 percent interest in the Forties field, said it is the largest single oil accumulation discovered in the United Kingdom sector of the North Sea. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)