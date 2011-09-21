UPDATE 6-Apache buying Exxon North Sea assets for $1.75 bln

* Deal to boost Apache's North Sea output by 54 pct

By Anna Driver

Sept 21 U.S. oil and gas company Apache Corp (APA.N) said it planned to acquire the North Sea Beryl field and other assets from Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) for about $1.75 billion to expand its presence in the region.

Houston-based Apache has spent heavily in the last two years, buying oil and gas fields from BP Plc (BP.L) in Egypt and Canada. The company also acquired Mariner Energy in 2010 in a deal that added deepwater Gulf of Mexico assets.

This latest deal for Exxon Mobil affiliate Mobil North Sea LLC, which is the major operator in the Beryl Area in Britain, will boost Apache's North Sea production 54 percent and proved reserves by 44 percent, the company said on Wednesday.

"This most recent purchase, which will be funded with cash on hand, is right up Apache's alley -- legacy, oily producing properties that have likely been underfunded in recent years and will allow the company to increase production and reserves while lowering costs," analysts at Raymond James said in a note to clients.

Apache entered the North Sea in 2003 after acquiring a 97 percent working interest in Forties, the region's largest oil field.

"The transaction is a major step in building our North Sea business," Chief Executive Officer Steve Farris told investors on a conference call. "Our track record in the North Sea has been very profitable for our shareholders."

Apache has been looking to add more North Sea assets for eight years, Farris said.

Analysts said reserves were purchased for about $25 per barrel of oil equivalent.

The North Sea fields Apache plans to buy have net production of about 19,000 barrels of oil and natural gas liquids and 58 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.

Apache has also identified a number of new prospects to drill, it said.

Oil majors including BP (BP.L), Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and Exxon have recently put some of their North Sea oil fields up for sale to concentrate on larger developments elsewhere in the world. [ID:nN01114801] [ID:nLDE71L18J]

In 2010, 13 percent of Apache's oil and gas production revenue came from the North Sea.

Apache, which plans to fund the deal with cash, will employ the Exxon Mobil workers in the Beryl area fields. It expects to close the deal by the end of the year.

Shares of Apache were up 0.2 percent at $94.68 in afternoon New York Stock Exchange trading, while Exxon was off 0.5 percent at $73.63. (Additional reporting by Vaishnavi Bala and Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair, Lisa Von Ahn and Gunna Dickson)