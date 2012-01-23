UPDATE 2-Apache to buy Cordillera Energy for $2.85 bln

* Will expand into lucrative tight gas field in Anadarko
Basin
* Deal to add to Apache's earnings from this year
Jan 23 U.S. gas producer Apache is
to buy privately owned oil and gas company Cordillera Energy
Partners III in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $2.85 billion to
expand its acreage of oil and petroleum liquid fields.
The deal will give Apache access to Denver, Colorado-based
Cordillera's portion of Granite Wash -- a geological formation
that holds tight gas trapped in its sands.
Apache said on Monday the deal was set to double its acreage
in the energy-rich Anadarko Basin, in western Oklahoma and the
panhandle of Texas, in which the company has been drilling for
over half a century. Cordillera's Granite Wash field is located
at the Anadarko Basin.
While unconventional assets like tight gas have attracted
firms looking to tap into rich resources, the process -- known
as fracking -- used to release the gas has led to a backlash
from residents and environmentalists who say contaminates
drinking water supplies and fouls streams and rivers.
Cordillera, owned by private equity firm EnCap Investments
L.P. and other investors, has proven reserves of 71.5 million
barrels of oil equivalent and current net production of 18,000
(boe) per day.
Apache said the acquisition was expected to add to its
earnings and cash flow from 2012, adding the development
drilling programme will become self-funding in 2013.
According to the deal, EnCap, Cordillera management and
other institutional investors will receive about $600 million in
Apache common stock.
Houston, Texas-based Apache said the balance will be paid in
cash and will be funded with debt.
Cordillera was exploring sale options and was hoping to
bring in more than $3 billion.
Apache pumps oil in areas such as the North Sea and the
Permian Basin in Texas. The natural gas it produces offshore
Australia is destined for liquefied natural gas projects that
fetch prices more closely linked to oil.
Apache's advisers on the deal, expected to close in the
second quarter, were Goldman Sachs & Co and Tudor, Pickering,
Holt & Co.