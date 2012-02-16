UPDATE 2-Apache Q4 profit beats, plans 25 pct spending rise

* Q4 adj EPS $2.94 vs. Street forecast $2.87

* Output up 14 percent to 748,000 boe/day

Feb 16 Apache Corp posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a rise in oil prices and production, and outlined plans for a sharp increase in 2012 spending to boost its output by between 7 percent and 13 percent.

Apache, which has been active in buying companies and assets in recent years, said 2012 production would have grown by a "high single digits" percentage even without any acquisitions.

Its initial 2012 exploration and development capital budget is $9.5 billion, up 25 percent from last year. Apache will drill 30 percent more wells this year, with more than half of them in the liquids-rich Permian and Anadarko basins.

"Across our portfolio, a shift is under way at Apache to direct our drilling to more profitable oil and NGL (natural gas liquid) opportunities," Chief Operating Officer Rod Eichler said on a conference call. "This will be most evident in North America."

Apache will have between 90 and 95 rigs running worldwide this year, up from 80 in 2011, Eichler said. Analysts are especially interested in Apache's shale acreage in Argentina, where it will conduct its first oil tests this year.

Fourth-quarter net income was $1.17 billion, or $2.98 per share, compared with $670 million, or $1.77 per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding items, Apache earned $2.94 per share. On that basis, analysts on average expected a profit of $2.87 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Rival Devon Energy Corp also beat expectations with its quarterly profit on Wednesday.

Apache's fourth-quarter oil and gas output grew 14 percent to 748,000 barrels oil equivalent per day. The average price of Apache's oil globally rose 24 percent to $102.71 per barrel.

Apache shares were 0.1 percent higher at $107.78 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.