UPDATE 3-Apache quarterly profit beats estimates

Nov 3 Apache Corp (APA.N) reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, lifted by stronger crude oil prices and record production.

Analysts at Bernstein Research attributed the unexpectedly strong earnings to better-than-expected prices received for oil and natural gas liquids, which combined accounted for 50 percent of Apache's output and 78 percent of revenue.

Crude futures traded in New York averaged about $90 per barrel in the third quarter, up 18 percent from a year ago, while Brent rose 45 percent.

Apache pumps oil in areas such as the U.K. North Sea and the the Permian Basin in Texas. The natural gas it produces offshore Australia is destined for liquefied natural gas projects that fetch prices more closely linked to oil.

The company is contemplating another LNG project in British Columbia, called Kitimat, and the final investment decision is expected in the first half of next year, Steve Farris, Apache's chief executive officer, told investors on a conference call. [ID:nWEN0516]

For the third quarter, profit rose to $983 million, or $2.50 per share, from $765 million, or $2.12 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Adjusting for one-time items, Apache earned $2.95 per share. By that measure, analysts expected the Houston-based company to report earnings of $2.78 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Oil and natural gas production rose to 752,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day from 667,460 a year earlier.

Ninety-two percent of Apache's liquids production was crude oil, the company told investors.

Revenue rose 44 percent to $4.33 billion. Analysts had expected revenue of $4.21 billion.

Apache's shares were up about 3.3 percent at $101.57 in late trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The CBOE index of oil companies .OIX was up 2.36 percent. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in New York and Anna Driver in Houston; editing by Gerald E. McCormick; Ted Kerr and Andre Grenon)