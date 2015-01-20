版本:
Apache CEO Steven Farris retires

Jan 20 U.S. oil company Apache Corp announced the retirement of Chief Executive Steve Farris, effective Tuesday, and named John Christmann, chief operating officer - North America, as his replacement.

Farris, who has helmed Apache for 14 years, will continue as non-executive chairman of the board until May 1, when he would retire from the board, the company said. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
