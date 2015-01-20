Apache CEO Steven Farris retires

BRIEF-Holloway Lodging Corporation Q1 AFFO per share $0.01
* Holloway Lodging Corporation reports significant growth in q1 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend
Jan 20 U.S. oil company Apache Corp announced the retirement of Chief Executive Steve Farris, effective Tuesday, and named John Christmann, chief operating officer - North America, as his replacement.
Farris, who has helmed Apache for 14 years, will continue as non-executive chairman of the board until May 1, when he would retire from the board, the company said. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
SAO PAULO, May 10 JBS SA, the world's largest meat processor, may postpone the New York listing of a global food processing unit originally expected for the second quarter because of lukewarm investor feedback after a scandal in Brazil, two people with knowledge of the situation said.
May 10 The Toronto Stock Exchange is still in the running for part of the listing of Saudi Arabian Oil Co, known as Saudi Aramco, which could be the world's largest initial public offering, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.