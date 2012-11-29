版本:
2012年 11月 30日

New Issue- Apache Corp sells $2 bln in 2 parts

Nov 29 Apache Corp on Wednesday sold $2
billion of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and
J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: APACHE

TRANCHE 1
AMT $1.2 BLN    COUPON 2.625 PCT   MATURITY    01/15/2023   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.469   FIRST PAY   07/15/2013 
MOODY'S A3      YIELD 2.685 PCT    SETTLEMENT  12/03/2012   
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 105 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-MINUS    MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS

TRANCHE 2
AMT $800 MLN    COUPON 4.25 PCT    MATURITY    01/15/2044   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.14    FIRST PAY   07/15/2013 
MOODY'S A3      YIELD 4.3 PCT      SETTLEMENT  12/03/2012   
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 150 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-MINUS    MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

