UPDATE 2-Another cold blast seen for Permian oil patch in Texas

HOUSTON Jan 7 More icy weather is expected this
week in the Permian Basin of Texas, on the heels of freezes that
snarled truck traffic, caused power outages and disrupted oil
and gas work last week, the National Weather Service said on
Wednesday.
Parts of North Dakota, the top U.S. oil producing state
after Texas, were also forecast to have snow or blizzards on
Thursday, the NWS said, as blasts of arctic air moved across
much of the country.
Apache Corp, a leading producer in the Permian, said
on Wednesday it suffered a modest impact from the freezes last
week, while Pioneer Natural Resources Co said on Tuesday
severe winter weather had disrupted its production and drilling
operations in the Permian.
"We are still quantifying the production deferment volumes,
but anticipate a modest impact in the first quarter,"
Houston-based Apache said in an email.
Assessing the storm's impact will take several weeks,
Pioneer said.
Energen Corp also said severe weather on Dec. 30
hampered its operations in the Permian by curtailing truck
traffic and limiting access to drilling and production
facilities. As a result, there will be some impact on its
output, the Birmingham, Alabama company said in a statement.
Energy intelligence service Genscape said lost output last
week in the Permian amounted to about 2.3 million barrels.
The Permian produced some 1.82 million barrels per day in
December, according to government data.
