UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
Nov 6 Apache Corp, a U.S. oil company in the process of selling or spinning off its international operations, on Thursday reported a $1.3 billion net loss on the write-down of some oil and gas properties and a tax charge.
The Houston company reported a loss of $1.3 billion, or $3.50 per share, compared with a profit of $300 million, or 75 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier.
Total oil and gas output in the quarter averaged 637,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), compared with 784,000 boepd from a year earlier.
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.
BERLIN, April 29 Online fashion retailer Zalando is pondering opening stores in major cities such as London, Paris or Berlin, the company's co-chief executive told Germany's Manager Magazin.