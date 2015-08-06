UPDATE 1-Apache reports $5.6 billion loss, hurt by oil-price slump

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
(Adds earnings detail, estimate)
Aug 6 Apache Corp on Thursday reported a nearly $6 billion quarterly loss as a slump in oil prices led the U.S. energy company to write down the value of some assets.
Growing inventories and worries about demand from China and other countries have prompted a more than 50 percent slide in crude prices from a year earlier, a decline that has affected the book value of Apache's oil and gas properties and cut into cash flows.
The Houston company posted a second-quarter loss of $5.6 billion, or $14.83 a share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $505 million, or $1.31 per share.
Excluding a $3.7 billion writedown of assets and other one-time items, Apache had a per-share profit of 22 cents.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 26 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Apache, which previously announced a 60 percent decrease in 2015 capital expenditures, said it was raising the low end of its spending forecast to $3.6 billion from $3.4 billion. It kept the high end at $3.9 billion.
Total oil and gas output averaged 564,000 barrels oil equivalent per day, down 4 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Lisa Von Ahn)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.