Apache quarterly net income drops 73 percent

Uber rival Lyft looking to raise $500 mln fresh funds- source
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Aug 2 Apache Corp said on Thursday its quarterly profit dropped 73 percent, hurt by a drop in oil and natural gas prices, even as it set a production record.
Net income in the second quarter was $337 million, or 86 cents per share, compared with $1.24 billion or $3.17 per share in the same quarter a year earlier.
Oil and gas production rose to 774,486 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day from last year's record of 748,519 boe per day.
TOKYO, March 2 Asian shares rose on Thursday as investors were encouraged by President Donald Trump's less combative tone in his first speech to Congress, which sent Wall Street stocks sharply higher, while growing bets on a U.S. rate hike this month buoyed the dollar.
MELBOURNE, March 2 London copper defied a strong dollar on Thursday to climb towards its highest in more than a week, bouyed by improving manufacturing reports out of Asia and the United States that have lifted the demand outlook.