Apache 2nd-qtr profit falls; plans to exit some LNG projects

July 31 Apache Corp, a U.S. oil and gas
company under pressure from activist investor Jana Partners,
reported lower quarterly profit on Thursday and said it plans to
sell its interest in two liquefied natural gas projects (LNG).
Apache said it intends to completely exit the Wheatstone LNG
project in Australia and Canada's Kitimat LNG project. Apache is
also evaluating its international assets and exploring multiple
opportunities, including a potential separation, it said.
The Houston company reported a second-quarter profit of $505
million, or $1.31 per share, compared with $1.02 billion, or
$2.54, in the same period a year earlier.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)