Apache's quarterly loss widens on $3.7 bln charge

Nov 5 Apache Corp reported a much bigger quarterly loss as it took a $3.7 billion writedown due to a slump in oil prices.

Net loss attributable to Apache's common shareholders widened to $5.56 billion, or $14.95 per share, in the third quarter, from $1.33 billion, or $3.50 per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter also included a $1.5 billion charge related to deferred tax assets. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)