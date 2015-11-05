版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 5日 星期四 21:12 BJT

Apache's quarterly loss widens on $3.7 bln charge

Nov 5 Apache Corp reported a much bigger quarterly loss as it took a $3.7 billion writedown due to a slump in oil prices.

Net loss attributable to Apache's common shareholders widened to $5.56 billion, or $14.95 per share, in the third quarter, from $1.33 billion, or $3.50 per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter also included a $1.5 billion charge related to deferred tax assets. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐