Apache's quarterly loss widens on $3.7 bln charge

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 5 Apache Corp reported a much bigger quarterly loss as it took a $3.7 billion writedown due to a slump in oil prices.
Net loss attributable to Apache's common shareholders widened to $5.56 billion, or $14.95 per share, in the third quarter, from $1.33 billion, or $3.50 per share, a year earlier.
The latest quarter also included a $1.5 billion charge related to deferred tax assets. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.