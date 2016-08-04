Apache posts smaller loss as costs fall

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Oil and gas producer Apache Corp's quarterly net loss narrowed from a year earlier as total costs and expenses fell 32 percent.
The Houston-based company's net loss narrowed to $244 million, or 65 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $860 million, or $2.28 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue slumped nearly 39 percent to $1.38 billion. Total costs and expenses fell to $1.66 billion from $2.43 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer