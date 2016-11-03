Oil and gas producer Apache reports smaller quarterly loss

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Oil and gas producer Apache Corp's quarterly loss narrowed as the company recorded a smaller charge, mainly related to asset impairments.
The Houston-based company's net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $607 million, or $1.60 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $4.14 billion, or $10.95 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2ffvejT)
The company recorded impairments of $836 million in the latest quarter, compared with $3.9 billion a year earlier.
Total revenue fell 5.8 percent to $1.44 billion. (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
