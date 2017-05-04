Apache swings to profit on higher oil prices

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Oil and gas producer Apache Corp swung to a quarterly profit on Thursday, buoyed by the rise in oil prices.
Net income attributable to Apache's common shareholders was $213 million, or 56 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 compared with a net loss of $372 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's production fell 11 percent to 481,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.