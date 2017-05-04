Apache swings to profit on higher oil prices

May 4 Oil and gas producer Apache Corp swung to a quarterly profit on Thursday, buoyed by the rise in oil prices.

Net income attributable to Apache's common shareholders was $213 million, or 56 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 compared with a net loss of $372 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's production fell 11 percent to 481,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

